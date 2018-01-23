Malouf to combat human trafficking with Forging Freedom event at Las Vegas Market

News release written by Malouf and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy.

(Logan, Utah) – Utah-based bedding accessories maker Malouf is bringing together the biggest and best names in the bedding industry to fight human trafficking. From 5 to 7 p.m. on January 28, the company will host its first Forging Freedom event in the Malouf showroom, World Market Center Space C1540. The after-market event will discuss the global issue of child sex trafficking and what our industry can do to help.

With more than 2 million children in the world living as sex slaves, Malouf felt the time to do something was now. In a small, quiet city in northern Utah, the epidemic of child trafficking is the one thing that consistently keeps CEO Sam Malouf awake at night.

“I can’t think of any worse problem in the world,” Sam Malouf said. “It’s one of those big issues that, the more you hear about it, the harder it is to ignore. So, we decided as a company that we wouldn’t ignore it. Instead, we’re going to shine a huge spotlight on it with our friends in the industry and do everything we can to help stop child trafficking and to provide aftercare to give these kids a brighter future.”

Timothy Ballard, founder and CEO of Operation Underground Railroad, one of the Malouf Foundation’s key partners, will be the featured speaker at the event. After a decade as a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Ballard started a non-profit organization that rescues children from sex trafficking and provides aftercare for survivors. In the past four years, O.U.R. has dismantled dozens of sex trafficking rings, rescued hundreds of children from sex slavery, and trained law enforcement officers around the world to combat the fastest-growing organized crime on the planet.

Ballard will discuss some of his most impactful experiences, how this atrocity happens, what is being done, and what it will take to end human trafficking. In addition, several members of the O.U.R. team will share personal stories of infiltrating trafficking rings, rescue missions, seeking justice for the world’s most deplorable criminals, and the tender journey of survivor recovery. Following the presentation, the Malouf team will share ways industry partners can get involved and help to curb the horrific cycle of abuse and exploitation.

The Forging Freedom event is open to all Las Vegas Market attendees. For information, contact Jake Neeley at jake@maloufsleep.com or visit www.malouffoundation.org/forgingfreedom.

About Malouf:

Malouf combines ambition and innovation to produce bedding accessories that focus on meticulous design and construction for superior comfort and value. Since 2004, the company has developed bedding products at its Logan, Utah headquarters, creating a full range of sleep products backed by excellent warranties, efficient shipping and distinguished customer support. For information about the Malouf family of sleep brands, visit www.maloufsleep.com.

