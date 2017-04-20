High Point Market: Malouf Debuts New Headboard Line

NEWS RELEASE WRITTEN BY MALOUF AND PUBLISHED, UNEDITED, BY SLEEP SAVVY

LOGAN, Utah, April 19, 2017 — Upscale bedding manufacturer Malouf today announced it will debut a line of headboards to complement its existing family of bed frames and bases. The company will show the new headboards at the upcoming High Point Market.

“When customers see a complete bed set-up — including mattress, pillows, sheets, base and now a headboard — it’s easier to envision how these products could fit in their own bedroom,” said Mike Douglas, Malouf’s vice president of sales. “We offer the full product line, which in turn ensures comprehensive support for our customers. Our new headboard addition completes the look.”

Embedded within the STRUCTURES line, the headboards bring a fresh yet timeless look to the Malouf bed base family. The current release includes two well-executed styles that offer a statement of luxury with an attainable price point. Upholstered with linen-inspired fabric, the headboards come in two modern gray color options: Stone or Charcoal. Geometric buttonless tufting follows modern trends on classic quilting patterns.

The easy-to-install headboards fit most bed frames or bases due to pre-drilled legs and included size modification plates. The two designs are available in Twin, Full, Queen and King/California King dimensions.

The Rectangle Diamond Tufted Headboard is designed to fit in a contemporary landscape. The Scooped Square Tufted Headboard presents curved, elegant lines with a decidedly modern edge.

To learn more, visit the Malouf High Point showroom located at Market On Green, Suite 204, in High Point, N.C. Malouf will also show the headboards in its other permanent showrooms and temporary spaces. Visit https://www.maloufsleep.com/showrooms for more details.

ABOUT MALOUF

Malouf has been innovating, manufacturing, and importing quality bedding products for over 13 years. Malouf’s product lines include Z pillows, WOVEN linens, STRUCTURES frames, SLEEP TITE protectors, and ISOLUS toppers. This comprehensive offering provides retail partners with the tools needed to enhance every mattress sale. Malouf now owns over one and a half million square feet of warehouse space between the east and west coasts, allowing for streamlined shipping logistics and faster transit times. For more information about Malouf, visit MaloufSleep.com.

###