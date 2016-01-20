NEWS RELEASE

Malouf to Debut Scented Pillows with a Unique Twist

LOGAN, Utah JAN. 19, 2016 – Upscale bedding accessories provider Malouf unveils three scented pillows with included essential oil spritzers offering the unique ability to refresh or customize its fragrance. This innovation enhances the sleep experience by customizing the aromatic environment surrounding a pillow and is at the forefront of a growing trend to enhance the sleep experience through smell.

The new pillows—which retail at $139—provide an aromatherapy experience and offer multiple therapeutic fragrances to promote healthy sleep. Each pillow is infused with natural scents and the aforementioned real essential oil spritzer gives the user control over the life or strength of the infused aroma.

The three pillows are made of Malouf’s uniquely soft Dough memory foam and are integrated with Zoned Technology that helps cradle the head while maintaining support for the neck. An environmentally friendly TENCEL mesh cover surrounds the memory foam core to promote airflow, control moisture and maximize scent release.

“Our first scented pillow, the Zoned Dough + Calming Lavender, has been a huge success with our customers since it was released over a year ago,” Said Malouf CEO, Sam Malouf. “Recognizing the beginning of a new trend, we invested many research and development hours to find a better way to do it. The answer came in the form of high-quality, pure essential oils paired with our infused pillows.”

Malouf improved its initial lavender pillow with the new release and will add the Zoned Dough + Peppermint and Zoned Dough + Chamomile to the program.

The new Zoned Dough + Lavender pillow and accompanying spritzer contains real lavender essential oil. This oil offers a sweet, floral and slightly woody scent used as a natural therapy to promote calming and relaxation for peaceful sleep.

The Zoned Dough + Peppermint pillow and accompanying spritzer contains real peppermint essential oil offering a familiar minty scent used for natural therapy in promoting clarity of mind and healthy respiratory function.

Finally, the Zoned Dough + Chamomile pillow is infused with chamomile fragrance and accompanied by an essential oil spritzer to offer a warm, fruity scent used to naturally ease tension or insomnia and help create an uplifting, tranquil sleep environment.

Lavender, peppermint and chamomile essential oil sprays are also available in larger, 2 fluid ounce bottles that can be purchased separately.

Malouf will showcase its new products during the upcoming Las Vegas Market in showroom C1540 at the World Market Center.

ABOUT MALOUF

Malouf has been innovating, manufacturing, and importing quality bedding products for over 13 years. Malouf’s product lines include Z pillows, WOVEN linens, STRUCTURES frames, SLEEP TITE protectors, and ISOLUS toppers. This comprehensive offering provides retail partners with the tools needed to enhance every mattress sale. Malouf now owns over one million square feet of warehousing space between the east and west coasts, allowing for streamlined shipping logistics and faster transit times. For more information about Malouf, visit http://www.maloufsleep.com.

