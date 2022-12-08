Malouf™ Expanding Las Vegas Showroom to Highlight Product Growth

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

LOGAN, Utah—Malouf Home™ is adding nearly 6,000 square feet to their Las Vegas showroom at World Market Center. The expansion will allow Malouf™ to better showcase their wide product assortment as they continue to grow in the furniture category. The extra space brings their Las Vegas showroom to over 40,000 square feet.

Main updates to the Malouf™ showroom include a dedicated space for each of their brands: Malouf Home™ (luxury mattresses, bedroom furniture and sleep accessories), Salt Flat™ (premium living room, dining room, bedroom and outdoor furniture), and Weekender™ (value mattresses, bedroom furniture and bedding).

“With the expansion, we hope to visually separate these brands to tell their individual stories and highlight their distinct characteristics,” said Adam Stevenson, lead tradeshow designer. “Every section will be a unique visual experience, which will offer a broader overview of what Malouf™ has to offer retailers and their customers.”

Malouf Home™ President Eric Holmstead added, “Furniture is a new category of growth for many of our retail partners, so we’re actively developing fresh ideas that turn into innovative products. By expanding our current space, we hope to better support the unique selling proposition of each brand and specific products.”

The showroom expansion will be completed by next Las Vegas Market. Attendees can stop by Suite B1350 from January 29 to February 2 to explore the improved space. Malouf™ is accepting in-person and virtual appointments. To make an appointment, contact your sales representative at sales@maloufhome.com or 1-800-517-7179.

For more information about Malouf™, or to view their other tradeshow locations, visit maloufhome.com/showrooms.

About Malouf™

Malouf™ leads the furniture and bedding industry with a wide selection of innovative products, including furniture, mattresses, adjustable bed bases, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and mattress toppers. Together with sister brands Salt Flat™ and Weekender™, Malouf™ commits to quality, pricing and service through a comprehensive product catalog that satisfies a variety of customers. Malouf™ products are available in over 16,000 retail partner locations in the U.S., and its international team now serves over 56 countries. Malouf™, a Certified B Corporation®, was founded in 2003 by Sam and Kacie Malouf and is headquartered in Logan, Utah. To learn more, visit maloufhome.com.