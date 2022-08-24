Malouf Home Adds Dealer Locator to Website

Malouf Home, a source for mattresses, sleep accessories and furniture based in Logan, Utah, has added a dealer locator to its website, MaloufHome.com. The recently developed feature is the company’s next step to connect the online and in-store experience for customers, according a news release.

“Customers are eager to try our products in-store, and the dealer locator helps make that happen,” said Ashlee Willes, Malouf brand manager. “We’ve invested in a strategy where we support our retail partners from every angle, and this web enhancement reiterates that focus.”

Through the dealer locator, users enter their zip code to find a Malouf retailer in their area. They can also search by product category for further customization. From there, individuals can visit a store and shop in an assisted sales environment to get the right products for their home.

“Research continues to show that consumers prefer personalized retail interactions,” said Jesse Gibbs, vice president of national sales. “By providing a dealer locator, we can start funneling our website traffic to our partners’ stores for an improved customer experience.”

Gibbs added, “The bedding category, in particular, benefits from the tactile showroom experience. It allows people to touch and feel the materials before they make a purchase, which results in higher customer satisfaction.”

The dealer locator was built by Malouf’s in-house software engineering team.