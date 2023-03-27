Malouf™ Launches Refreshed Site and New Creative Assets

NEWS RELEASE

LOGAN, Utah—Malouf Home™ has updated their website to continue to drive traffic to retail partner stores and reinforce the high quality of Malouf™ products. With a refreshed look and feel, the website changes convey the elevated nature of the products and the value of the Malouf Home™ brand. Coinciding with the website updates, Malouf™ has also launched new branded marketing assets for retailers to use in their marketing and advertising.

The website provides a more connected experience to retail stores through the dealer locator. Through the dealer locator, users enter their zip code to find a Malouf™ retailer in their area. They can also search by product category for further customization. From there, individuals can visit a store and shop in an assisted sales environment to get the right products for their home.

“Our main goal is to offer robust support our retail partners and create the most competitive resources. Customers are eager to try products in-store, and by strengthening our brand and driving traffic to the dealer locator, we are invested in a strategy where we support our retail partners from every angle,” said Jesse Gibbs, vice president of national sales.

The new creative assets, now available for download on the Wholesale Resource Center, include imagery, videos, and graphics that can be used across web, social, and email to help drive sales for retail partner’s stores.

Malouf™ Brand Manager Ashlee Willes said, “We know the importance of communicating value for our retail partners, which is why we’ve invested in new assets and a better overall brand experience. This new website will drive more customers to stores who are looking to purchase the high-quality products Malouf offers.”

To download the new creative assets, visit the Wholesale Resource Center. To learn about being added to the dealer locator and associated thresholds, reach out to your sales representative or email sales@maloufhome.com

About Malouf Home™ Malouf Home™ leads the furniture and bedding industry with a wide selection of innovative products, including furniture, sleep systems, mattresses, adjustable bed bases, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames and mattress toppers. Together with sister brands Salt Flat™ and Weekender™, Malouf™ commits to quality, pricing and service through a comprehensive product catalog that satisfies a variety of customers. Malouf™ products are available in over 16,000 retail partner locations in the U.S., and its international team now serves over 56 countries. Malouf™, a Certified B Corporation®, was founded in 2003 by Sam and Kacie Malouf and is headquartered in Logan, Utah. To learn more, visit maloufhome.com.