MATTRESS INDUSTRY NEWS RELEASE

Malouf Unveils New Showroom and Products at High Point Market

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 18, 2016 – Upscale bedding accessories provider, Malouf moved to a new showroom for the upcoming High Point Market; a move that prepares the company for increasing traffic and facilitates its customized sales approach.

The new showroom at Market on Green, Suite 204 will showcase the company’s product introductions and predominantly feature its newest addition, the Five 5ided IceTech Mattress Protector.

“High Point continues to be an important market for us to connect with key customers and keep momentum for new business,” said Mike Douglas, Malouf’s vice president of sales. “The new showroom creates a better customer experience; it’s easier to locate and the increased size makes it easier for us to help customers build a complete bedding accessories program. We’re especially excited to show our new IceTech protector. The smiling, wide-eyed look that follows when someone feels its cooling effect for the first time is priceless.”

The Five 5ided IceTech Mattress Protector features innovative IceTech fabric that continually dissipates body heat and creates a significant cooling effect for a comfortable sleep climate. The lab-certified H2Pro barrier protects the top and sides of mattresses from fluids, stains, dust mites and allergens while allowing air to permeate for comfortable breathability. The suggested retail price is $279.99 for queen size; giving wholesale partners substantial opportunity for comfortable profits.

The new showroom features an open, modern layout with special emphasis on in-store retail displays. Malouf’s in-house interior designer fashioned the space to exemplify how to the display its award-winning packaging and help its sales team effectively customize the customer experience therein.

“Our tailored, consultative sales approach and full-scale product line-up are a key factor to our rapid growth,” Douglas said. “The flow of the new showroom design complements that approach and matches our culture of creating customer-first bedding solutions.”

ABOUT MALOUF

Malouf has been innovating, manufacturing, and importing quality bedding products for over 13 years. Malouf’s product lines include Z pillows, WOVEN linens, STRUCTURES frames, SLEEP TITE protectors, and ISOLUS toppers. This comprehensive offering provides retail partners with the tools needed to enhance every mattress sale. Malouf now owns over one and a half million square feet of warehousing space between the east and west coasts, allowing for streamlined shipping logistics and faster transit times. For more information about Malouf, visit http://www.maloufsleep.com.

Contact:

Jake Neeley

1.800.517.7179

jake@maloufsleep.com

###