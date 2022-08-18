Malouf Names Joel Dewberry as Vice President of Marketing

Joel Dewberry

Malouf has appointed Joel Dewberry as vice president of marketing. Through this newly created role, the company will continue to support retailers by developing innovative, high-quality marketing materials to promote in-store and online sales.

“I’m thrilled to join Malouf and be part of their exciting growth,” Dewberry said. “The marketing department is incredibly talented, and I’m impressed with their commitment to building impactful brands customers love. As I become more fully integrated, I look forward to working with individual teams to maximize our strategic and creative capabilities.”

Dewberry will guide marketing initiatives for the Logan, Utah-based company as it continues to expand its product and brand portfolio. He’s also responsible for creating a shared vision for best marketing practices across the company — from product development and packaging to content marketing to e-commerce performance. All marketing personnel will operate under Dewberry’s leadership.

Dewberry has over 15 years of marketing experience in multiple industries. Prior to joining Malouf, he was vice president of global marketing at iFit—a leader in the home fitness industry. While working at the company, Dewberry helped create product development roadmaps, facilitated strategic marketing campaigns, and formed tactical media strategies to accelerate brand growth.

“Joel brings a high level of expertise to this new role, and we’re glad to have him on board,” said Sam Malouf, chief executive officer. “Under his direction, we have already streamlined our marketing structure and increased collaboration to operate at an even higher efficiency, which drives more brand value to our retail partners.”