Malouf Sends Holiday Greetings to Retail Partners

Logan, Utah-based Malouf Home is sending season’s greetings with their annual holiday video. This year’s theme is their own rendition of the Christmas carol, “12 Days of Christmas,” by Andrew Carter and Frederic Austin. The three-minute music video is available on the Malouf Home YouTube Channel and the company’s social media platforms.

“While 2022 has been a challenging year for businesses, we have made the most of every opportunity to learn, shift and grow as a company,” said CEO Sam Malouf. “We’re grateful to our industry partners who continue to show their loyalty and support, and we hope this video spreads a little bit of holiday cheer from our team to yours.”

Malouf’s version of “12 Days of Christmas” highlights their various sleep products, as well as their unique company culture. One line in the video goes, “On the sixth day of Christmas, Malouf gave unto me, six stylish headboards, five pillow fights, four forklifts lifting, three foam footballs, two sleep systems and a new mattress for a good night’s sleep.” The video features the vocal and acting talents of Malouf employees and was produced by their video team.

“Every year, we make a holiday video to show our deep appreciation to our retail partners,” said Eric Holmstead, president of Malouf Home. “It’s the people that make doing business a rewarding experience, and we’re excited for the future and what we can accomplish together in the New Year.”

Malouf’s previous holiday videos include an updated version of “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” and parodies of “The Great British Baking Show” and “Home Alone.” These videos can also be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel here.