Malouf set to launch new pillows and duvet set at Las Vegas Market

(Logan, Utah) – Utah-based bedding maker Malouf today announced the company will launch several new products including a new pillow line and a patent-pending duvet fastening system at Las Vegas Market later this month.

The company is set to unveil its ActiveDough pillow line, which offers a new foam formula and an opportunity to give to charity. The truly unique ActiveDough foam offers the quick-response feel and superior support of latex foam as well as the just-right cushion and contouring relief of memory foam.

“The ActiveDough pillows are unlike anything you’ve felt before,” said Sam Malouf, CEO of Malouf. “They have a fast response like latex, but contour to curves like memory foam. It’s an ideal middle ground feel between two favorite pillow technologies.”

The new pillows are available in Queen and King sizes and feature Malouf’s Zoned Technology design for ideal neck support, include a moisture-balancing Tencel cover, and come in five infusion options: lavender, chamomile, peppermint, bamboo charcoal, and gel.

The lavender-, chamomile- and peppermint-infused pillows come with a spritzer bottle of essential oil spray for scent enhancement. These pillows also raise funds for a good cause. Every aromatherapy ActiveDough pillow purchase results in a $5 donation to the Malouf Foundation’s efforts to fight child sex trafficking and provide after care for survivors.

In addition to the new pillow line, Malouf is set to launch its Woven Rayon from Bamboo Duvet Set. The new duvet set is made of soft, silky fabric ideal for sensitive skin and features Malouf’s patent-pending Duv8t™ fastening system. This exclusive connection system includes eight ties at the corners and sides for a secure fit and neat look. Woven comforters from Malouf feature eight duvet loops to pair perfectly and enhance comfort, beauty and style.

The duvet sets include one duvet cover and two shams and are available in King and Queen sizes with six color options, including Ash, Citron, Driftwood, Ivory, Rain and White.

“Rayon from bamboo sheets continue to be a top seller for their exceptional softness and advanced temperature regulation,” said Mike Douglas, vice president of sales for Malouf. “The new Rayon from Bamboo Duvet Set delivers the same softness and comfort with great style and the neat, clean look the Duv8t system offers. It solves the irritating problem of putting luxury linens on your bed, only to see them sag and gap around your comforter.”

Malouf’s newest bedding products will be on display in showroom C1540 at the World Market Center during Las Vegas Market. For more details visit https://www.maloufsleep.com/vegas

About Malouf:

Malouf combines ambition and innovation to produce bedding accessories that focus on meticulous design and construction for superior comfort and value. Since 2004, the company has developed bedding products at its Logan, Utah headquarters, creating a full range of sleep products backed by excellent warranties, efficient shipping and distinguished customer support. For information about the Malouf family of sleep brands, visit www.maloufsleep.com.

