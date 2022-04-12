Malouf Shifts Sales Leadership Structure

Malouf Home, headquartered in Logan, Utah, has restructured its sales leadership to support the company’s growth.



Eric Holmstead

Jeff Holmstead

Jesse Gibbs

Eric Holmstead, former director of sales, has been promoted to president, a new position for the company. He will work directly with Jesse Gibbs, new vice president of national sales, and Jeff Holmstead, new vice president of international sales.

“With Jeff and Jesse transitioning into these new roles we will keep offering the same service our retailers know and love, and they’ll continue to launch Malouf into new markets and categories,” Eric Holmstead said. “Jeff and Jesse are both industry experts and have proven their commitment to helping our retail partners succeed. I’m excited to see the impact they will continue to make.”

Jeff Holmstead, former U.S. West district manager, was one of the first salespeople hired by Malouf more than eight years ago. Prior to joining Malouf, he worked as manager of a furniture and bedding store.

“We’ve seen more interest from our international retail partners, and I’m looking forward to working more closely with them,” Jeff Holmstead said. “With this new sales structure, my job will be focused on international territories and making sure we are capitalizing on the best opportunities and providing the best service to our partners.”

Gibbs previously worked as the U.S. East district manager for the sales team. In more than five years at Malouf, he has focused on developing strong retailer relationships while promoting effective collaboration across the sales team. Gibbs is a military veteran and former franchise business trainer.

“I’m excited to continue helping our valued retail partners grow their businesses,” Gibbs said. “Malouf has grown very rapidly in recent years. A few big wins for our company include the launch of Salt Flat furniture and the Peak mattress line. Now we’re entering a new phase of growth, and we want to recommit to what got us here — our people-first approach to business.”