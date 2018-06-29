Malouf and Supima partner to sponsor New York Fashion Week getaway contest

News release written by Malouf and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

(Logan, Utah) – Two premium bedding brands are coming together to tout the beauty and comfort of luxury cotton. Utah-based bedding accessories maker Malouf is sponsoring a sales contest that will send one lucky winner on a New York getaway. The trip comes with two tickets to attend the Supima Fashion Show, compliments of Supima, the leader in premium American-grown Pima cotton.

“We are constantly expanding the ways we engage our retail partners and their sales associates to learn about our products,” said Mike Douglas, VP of sales for Malouf. “We’re grateful and excited that our friends at Supima offered up tickets to their annual Design Show. It’s an excellent opportunity to see the versatility and elegance of Supima and, for the contest winner, to come back and share that with their customers.”

All retailers who purchase a case pack containing four sets of Woven Supima Sheets from now until August 2 will be entered to win a three-day trip to New York City during Fashion Week. In addition to the all-expenses-paid trip from Malouf, including flights and two-night hotel stay in Times Square, the winner will receive two complimentary tickets to attend the exclusive Supima Fashion Show on September 6 celebrating finalists in the Supima Design Competition.

“Supima is proud to give back to the industry by showcasing the next generation of designers graduating from America’s leading fashion schools,” said Buxton Midyette, vice president of marketing & promotions for Supima. “Supima deeply appreciates Malouf’s support of this program and all Malouf’s work to offer top quality Supima sheeting to its customers. We look forward to hosting the winners of the contest at our New York Fashion Week event.”

Every case pack purchase earns one entry to the contest. Retailers can purchase case packs of Supima sheets by logging into their account or by calling their Malouf sales rep. The winner will be announced on August 2 in the Malouf showroom at Las Vegas Market. To learn more visit https://www.maloufsleep.com/supima.

About Malouf:

Malouf combines ambition and innovation to produce bedding accessories that focus on meticulous design and construction for superior comfort and value. Since 2003, the company has developed bedding products at its Logan, Utah headquarters, creating a full range of sleep products backed by excellent warranties, efficient shipping and distinguished customer support. For information about the Malouf family of sleep brands, visit www.maloufsleep.com.

About Supima:

Supima was founded in 1954 and is the non-profit promotional organization representing the American Pima cotton growers. Grown entirely in the U.S. States of Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas, the fiber that was initially created by the United States of Agriculture was given the name ‘Pima’ in recognition of the association maintained with the Pima Indians in Sacaton, Arizona during the breeding trials.

With a global licensing program spanning more than 45 countries and 450 licensees, Supima maintains an active network of industry participants dedicated to manufacturing and supplying some of the world’s finest textiles. Products for home and apparel are marketed by top brands and retailers as SUPIMA® branded products to highlight the quality of the products made utilizing America’s premium cotton fiber.

Headquartered in Tempe, AZ and with a marketing office in New York, NY, Supima undertakes extensive promotional and brand partner activities to elevate the awareness of SUPIMA® cotton with brands, retailers, the fashion industry and the consumer.

###