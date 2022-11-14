Malouf Touts the Benefits of Sleep Systems with New Campaign

Malouf is running a sleep system campaign through the month of November. The purpose of the campaign is to educate consumers on the lifestyle and comfort benefits of sleeping on a Malouf mattress and adjustable bed base bundle.

To help retailers communicate these benefits, Malouf’s creative teams developed new lifestyle photography, product videos and 3D renderings optimized for web, social media and email platforms.

Earlier this year, at Las Vegas Market, the company released a new mattress assortment featuring their premium Peak mattress and their Ascend and Embark lines (formerly under the Wellsville brand). These hybrid mattresses are available in two materials: a CoolSync gel-infused memory foam or an ultra-breathable ActivAir quick-response foam. Each mattress in the Peak line includes a layer of miniature coils that adapt to the body, as well as a HyperChill cover.

“With the addition of mattresses to our brand, we’re able to message the complete sleep system across our marketing channels,” said Ashlee Willes, brand manager at Malouf. “In the past, Malouf has been known for a finely curated line of sleep accessories. Now, we’re excited to generate consumer interest for mattresses and adjustables using a good, better, best approach.”

All Malouf mattresses are compatible with the brand’s adjustable bed bases, which offer an elevated lifestyle and provide health benefits. An independent sleep study by SleepScore showed that participants who slept on an adjustable bed had significant increases in sleeping through the night (24%), feeling well-rested in the morning (36%), and overall sleep satisfaction (53%).

Malouf adjustable bed bases range from the entry-level N50 with head incline to the luxury S755 with lumbar support, massage and Bluetooth capability. Several of these adjustable beds can be controlled through the Malouf Base App, allowing individuals to set up automatic snore detection and adjust their position with voice commands.

“The adjustable bed base category continues to increase in popularity with today’s shoppers,” said Scott Carr, marketing director. “During this month-long campaign, we want to help our retail partners increase awareness on this important aspect of sleep improvement and fulfillment. Sleeping on a traditional box spring is a thing of the past — elevated sleep is the future.”