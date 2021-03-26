Sleep Savvy

Mancini’s Adds King Koil

Mattress manufacturer and licensing group King Koil, based in Avondale, Arizona, has placed its Smartlife Mattress by King Koil program at Mancini’s Sleepworld, a 34-store retailer in Northern California.

The placement at Mancini’s includes the Lily Luxury Firm model with wired or wireless remote options.

As part of the point-of-sale program for the line, the placement includes an in-store presentation with a high-definition screen mounted above the bed to help consumers understand the technology built into the sleep system.

David Binke, chief executive officer of King Koil, said: “Mancini’s is one of the top mattress retailers in California, and this placement expands our reach in what has become an increasingly important market for our company. We are looking forward to a long-standing partnership and continued growth.” 

