Mathis Brothers Adds King Koil SmartLife Beds

King Koil’s SmartLife mattresses will be on floors in 23 Mathis Brothers stores in Arkansas, California, Oklahoma and Texas. Architectural Photography by Michael Baxter, Baxter Imaging LLC

Mattress manufacturer and licensing group King Koil, based in Avondale, Arizona, has launched its SmartLife Mattress by King Koil in 23 Mathis Brothers stores in Arkansas, California, Oklahoma and Texas. It is the first time King Koil has been on the retailer’s floor.

SmartLife has been steadily building its retail presence since its launch at the January 2020 Las Vegas Market, King Koil said in a news release. The mattresses are designed to adjust to body shape, weight, sleep position and consumer preferences.

“We’re looking forward to improving our business with King Koil on our floors,” said Kerry Tramel, president of Mathis Brothers. “Customers are drawn to smart mattresses because they allow for greater personalization and customization. Flooring SmartLife gives us an edge in the smartbed category.”

David Binke, chief executive officer of King Koil, said: “We are very excited to have Mathis Brothers carry SmartLife in its stores. It is one of the most respected retailers in the country, so it is a privilege for us to be a part of its vendor family. Our goal is to continue to expand with other retail partners in various areas of the country in order to further accelerate the growth of this collection.”