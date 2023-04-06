Mathis Home Will Carry GhostBed in All Stores

Top 25 retailer Mathis Home will carry the full GhostBed Venus Williams collection in its 36 showrooms in Oklahoma, Texas, California and Arkansas, company officials said.

Following a meeting at GhostBed’s Las Vegas showroom, the Mathis Home team reconnected with the Plantation, Florida-based company and agreed to roll out its Venus mattresses, which include four models in either hybrid or all-foam designs. The collection also features the Venus FIT layer’s proprietary far infrared technology and a cover made from 25-percent recycled water bottles.

“We are thrilled to partner with GhostBed on their Venus Williams collection,” said Rit Mathis, chief marketing officer of Mathis Home. “I was extremely impressed with the look, feel and quality of these mattresses. We believe GhostBed’s brands and their unique and effective marketing will retail well and drive traffic to our doors. We look forward to growing this partnership and driving revenue together.”

GhostBed Executive Vice President Alan Hirschhorn agreed. “Mathis Home is one of the country’s top retailers,” Hirschhorn said. “They are a progressive organization who immediately saw that our business philosophies of high quality, service and effective marketing were completely aligned.

“We are thrilled to welcome them to the growing list of top 100 retailers who realize the power of the GhostBed and Venus Williams brands,” he continued. “Dri