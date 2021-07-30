Mattress Firm Promises to Rid Country of “Junk Sleep”

New campaign features actor Liev Schreiber and Olympian Gabby Douglas

Mattress Firm, a Houston-based specialty sleep chain, is using a new campaign to shed light on what it deems “America’s junk sleep problem.” The marketing effort is one of the largest in the company’s 90-year history, according to a news release.

The retailer describes junk sleep as “that tossing and turning sleep, the wake up feeling awful instead of recharged sleep. Junk sleep is why your 9 to 5 feels like 9 to 500. Junk sleep leaves our brains in a fog and makes us forget things. It’s why you sent an email to the wrong person, why you forgot to pick up your kid from school, and why you turned right when you meant to turn left. That’s junk sleep and it’s the source of all our problems.”

The campaign began with a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal and a spot starring Liev Schreiber, an actor, director and producer. The spot, which the retailer calls “a bold, dreamy public service announcement,” first aired during the opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The campaign also features three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas as a brand ambassador who is sharing tips for how she un-junks her sleep to be at peak performance, in and out of the gym, the news release said.

In addition, the retailer took to the road to help people eliminate junk sleep from their lives with an Un-Junk Your Sleep truck stopping at consumers’ homes in New York, Detroit and Houston to help them find the right mattress. A national sweepstakes gives consumers across the country a chance to win a $2,000 voucher for a new mattress.