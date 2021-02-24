Mattress Firm Teams Up with SleepScore Labs

Partnership will create an “integrated sleep improvement program” for consumers

Retail chain Mattress Firm and SleepScore Labs are partnering to create “the first integrated sleep improvement program” by using an extensive SleepScore data set to help match consumers with the right sleep set.

Specifically, the arrangement will “leverage insights from SleepScore Labs’ unique evidence-based sleep improvement data set spanning more than 70 million hours,” according to a news release. And then Mattress Firm retail sales associates “will utilize SleepScore’s technology and expertise to identify the right product for each Mattress Firm consumer and track the real-world experience that actual sleepers have with specific Mattress Firm products, improving the mattress buying experience for consumers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with SleepScore Labs, the leader in sleep science, as both organizations share the mission of helping people everywhere sleep better and feel their best every day,” said John Eck, president and chief executive officer of Houston-based Mattress Firm. “By equipping our highly trained Sleep Experts with SleepScore’s data and technology, we can help customers get the best night’s sleep possible. This partnership is one of many strategic investments, including the recent launch of Sleep.com, helping us enhance the total customer experience.”

The two companies also are creating a Sleep.com-branded sleep tracking app, and as part of these and other collaborative efforts, Mattress Firm is investing in SleepScore Labs, according to the release.

“We are genuinely delighted to partner with Mattress Firm and Sleep.com,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs, which has headquarters in Carlsbad, California. “SleepScore Labs is powering their ambition to help millions of people to sleep better, leveraging our unique evidence-based science, the largest holistic and contextual sleep data set, and an engaging and customizable technology platform.”