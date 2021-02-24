Mattress Mack Opens Gallery Furniture Stores as Shelters

Owner of the mattress and furniture retailer is known for his philanthropy in Houston

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of three Gallery Furniture stores in the Houston area opened two of them as warming stations and shelters during the February winter storm that paralyzed most of Texas, according to news reports.

Unusually heavy snow and record cold across the entire state frozen much of Texas’ power grid, leaving millions without electricity and natural gas. Days of frigid temperatures also left many residents without water as water treatment plants lost power, residential pipes burst and water pressure dropped because of all those broken pipes.

“Many have nowhere to go. As a result, Mattress Mack has opened two Gallery Furniture locations as warming centers complete with food, coffee, hot chocolate, blankets and sweatshirts,” reported Steve Campion in a story for ABC-13 in Houston that aired Feb. 16.

McIngvale has a reputation for his philanthropy and charitable efforts. During Hurricane Harvey, which caused widespread catastrophic flooding in the area in 2017, he sent employees out in trucks to pick up stranded motorists and residents and return them to Gallery Furniture showrooms, where he provided them shelter for many days, according to ABC-13.

“The cold is bitter, so we’re opening up the doors to Houstonians,” McIngvale said of his latest effort.



“Whether they want to stay for two hours until their power gets back on, or they want to stay for two days, we’re here for the community,” he told the TV station.