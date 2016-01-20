Diamond Mattress Returns to LV Market With Bed-In-Box Program

NEWS RELEASE

DIAMOND MATTRESS RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS

WITH NEW, MADE IN USA BED-IN-BOX PROGRAM

OFFERING MULTIPLE DESIGN OPTIONS, CUSTOMIZATION

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, CA—Diamond® Mattress—the largest, independently owned mattress manufacturer in California—is returning to Las Vegas for the winter market to launch a major new U.S.-made, bed-in-box program from its C-1552 showroom.

The fourth-generation family-owned business, which last showed in Las Vegas in 2011, is inviting retailers to see the multiple options in bed-in-box mattresses the company has developed in response to the fast-growing drop-ship, e-commerce and grab-and-go in-store market segment for bedding.

“The drop-ship and in-store program we’ve developed for brick-and-mortar or online stores, together with Diamond’s ability to customize our products and programs, means we can easily work with retailers to meet their specific needs in the expanding and competitive online marketplace,” said Shaun Pennington, company president.

Diamond will introduce three new bed-in-box designs that feature copper-infused fast recovery memory foam, ventilated gel memory foam, plus a number of options in latex.

The beds also will be available in multiple covers like cool-to-the-touch and antimicrobial fabrics in modern, custom-designed looks that Diamond has patented, all aimed at appealing to today’s Millennials.

Pennington said his company is offering drop-ship fulfillment to save warehouse space and has developed multiple dynamic box designs to enhance the point of purchase or drop-ship delivery experience.

Established in 1946, Diamond Mattress specializes in custom products and programs tailored to individual retailer needs. The company also dedicates itself to offering consumers innovative, quality products at affordable values.

1-6-2016

Contact Susan Ebaugh

Lilly Management Group

630-377-2424, ext. 227

sebaugh@lillymanagement.com

###