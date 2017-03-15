Mattress Recycling Council Program Celebrates 1 Million Recycled Mark

With a successful first year of mattress-recycling programs in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island, the Mattress Recycling Council has kept more than 1 million mattresses out of landfills, officials said during a program Jan. 24 at the Winter Las Vegas Market.

The steel, foam, fiber and wood removed from these products have been given new life as useful products.

The Mattress Recycling Council programs also have made an impact on peoples’ lives.

“Three nonprofit organizations use mattress recycling as a job-training program to help veterans, ex-offenders, the homeless and others who have trouble finding work gain important work experience,” says Ryan Trainer, president of MRC and the International Sleep Products Association.

What’s next for 2017?

MRC plans to expand its large-volume pickup service to include California, said Mike O’Donnell, MRC managing director. Currently, large-volume pickup in Connecticut and Rhode Island is available to those that collect at least 50 units. For California, MRC will pick up old mattresses from retailers, hotels, universities and others who have 100 mattresses to discard.

By the end of the year, O’Donnell fully expects another million mattresses will be recycled.