Give Your Opinions About Mattress Recycling Programs Through a Short Survey

The Mattress Recycling Council has released an industrywide survey that will help the nonprofit improve its customer service and communication efforts.

MRC asks retailers and manufacturers doing business in MRC’s Bye Bye Mattress programs in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island to rate their experience with MRC and its resources. Those in states without MRC’s programs will be asked about their attitudes regarding mattress disposal options.

The five-question MRC survey is available online through Aug. 11.

It also can be completed at MRC’s booth, B-1050, in the Home Furnishing Association’s Retailer Resource Center at the Summer Las Vegas Market July 31-Aug. 3.

“We’re focused on continual improvement of the program and are deeply committed to making it as easy as possible for everyone to recycle and for the industry to fulfill its obligations in each state,” said Amanda Wall, MRC’s marketing manager. “Additionally, with all our state programs operating for a year or more, awareness of our program and success is spreading. It will be interesting to see if that has impacted the attitudes of retailers in states that don’t have recycling laws.”

MRC operates the Bye Bye Mattress program and has recycled more than 1 million mattresses in three states. The program involves the collection of a fee when mattresses and box springs are sold in each state. The fee provides recycling and transportation of collected units for retailers and manufacturers, as well as an accessible network of collection sites and events for state residents.