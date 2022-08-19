Mattress Retailer Penalized $68,916 for Recycling Violations

NEWS RELEASE

SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles retailer 101 Design Furniture and Mattress faces $68,916 in penalties after failing to collect and submit consumer mattress recycling charges used to recycle old mattresses and reduce illegal dumping.

“California has kept over 7 million mattresses out of our landfills and off our streets by ensuring manufacturers, renovators and retailers manage their products once consumers are finished using them,” CalRecycle Director Rachel Machi Wagoner said. “CalRecycle will continue to hold violators accountable so Californians can turn their old mattresses into valuable new products and move the state closer to a fully circular economy.”

CalRecycle’s investigation started in January 2020 and found violations, including:

Failure to collect recycling charges and remit them to the mattress recycling program

Failure to provide inspectors access to the retailer’s facility

Failure to provide compliance records to state inspectors

The retailer did not correct the violations and now faces penalties of $68,916.

Mattress recycling reduces waste and illegal dumping

To reduce illegal dumping and unnecessary landfilling, California’s mattress recycling law requires the industry to oversee a statewide collection and recycling program.

The state-certified industry stewardship organization composed of manufacturers, renovators, and retailers is the Mattress Recycling Council (MRC). In addition to registering with MRC, California mattress retailers must:

Add a mattress recycling charge to the price of each mattress and futon.

Clearly display the charge as a separate line item on the invoice/receipt.

Offer to pick up consumers’ used mattress at no additional cost when delivering a new mattress, even if ordered online.

Provide CalRecycle access to facilities and relevant compliance records

Learn more about California’s mattress recycling law requirements on CalRecycle.ca.gov/mattresses, or find the nearest mattress collection/recycling option near you on ByeByeMattress.com.

Fast Facts: California’s Mattress Stewardship Program