Mattress Sales Down in Second Quarter

Total unit shipments of mattresses and foundations from U.S. producers and imports dropped 13.3% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with the second quarter of 2021, according to the International Sleep Products Association’s Bedding Market Quarterly.

In addition to a decrease in unit shipments, the wholesale value of those units also fell 3.5%. Unit shipments of U.S.-produced mattresses and foundations decreased 26.7% and wholesale dollar value was down 10.4% over the same quarter in 2021.

The second-quarter average unit price for U.S.-produced mattresses and foundations rose by 20% and 9.3%, respectively.

This quarterly report does not include U.S. sales of motion foundations because ISPA encountered data issues when collecting and analyzing this quarter’s sales. Additionally, ISPA has updated the projection factor for non-reporting company to reflect the most recent figures from the 2021 Mattress Industry Trends Report.