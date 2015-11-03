Mattress sales increase in July

U.S. bedding sales again posted gains in July, according to the Bedding Barometer, a monthly report of mattress sales published by the International Sleep Products Association (paywall). Mattress and foundation sales grew 4.2% compared with the same month in 2014, the wholesale dollar value of those units rose 6% and the average unit selling price increased 1.7% compared with July of last year.

Year-to-date unit sales and the wholesale dollar levels showed gains of 4.8% and 7.3%, respectively, compared with 2014 levels. The year-to-date AUSP also grew 2.4% over the same period of 2014.