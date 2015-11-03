Sleep Savvy

the magazine for sleep products professionals

Mattress Sales Increase in july

by

Mattress sales increase in July

Dollar value of U.S. mattress sales for February through July 2015, compared with the same period in 2014

U.S. bedding sales again posted gains in July, according to the Bedding Barometer, a monthly report of mattress sales published by the International Sleep Products Association (paywall). Mattress and foundation sales grew 4.2% compared with the same month in 2014, the wholesale dollar value of those units rose 6% and the average unit selling price increased 1.7% compared with July of last year.

Year-to-date unit sales and the wholesale dollar levels showed gains of 4.8% and 7.3%, respectively, compared with 2014 levels. The year-to-date AUSP also grew 2.4% over the same period of 2014.

Related Posts