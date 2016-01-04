Mattress Sales Jump in November

Mattress sales rose 4.9% in November 2015 over the same month in 2014, according to the latest Bedding Barometer (paywall), a monthly report of U.S. mattress sales published by the International Sleep Products Association. Additionally, the wholesale dollar value of those units grew by 6.5% and the average unit selling price increased 1.6%, compared with the previous year.

Looking at trends from September 2015 to November 2015, units increased by 3.6%, wholesale dollars grew by 7.3%, and the AUSP rose 3.6% compared with the same period of 2014.

Year-to-date sales and the wholesale dollar levels increased by 3.9% and 6.9%, respectively, compared with 2014 levels. The year-to-date AUSP also increased 2.8% over November 2014.