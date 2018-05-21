Mattress sales stumble in first quarter but are expected to regain footing

U.S. mattress sales dipped in the first quarter of 2018, compared with the same three-month period in 2017, according to the Bedding Market Quarterly, a wholesale trends report published by the International Sleep Products Association.

But the most recent ISPA forecast predicts sales will rebound and finish up for the year.

Unit sales of mattresses and foundations decreased 9.3% in the first quarter, compared with the same period last year, while wholesale revenues fell 2.4%. A bright spot of the quarterly report: The average unit price rose 7.6%.

Adjustable base sales also were included in this report. First-quarter unit sales of adjustables jumped 8.1%, while wholesale revenues dropped 5.9%, compared with the same quarter last year. The average unit price decreased 13%.

The Bedding Market Quarterly reports U.S. sales activity (including Puerto Rico) for 13 U.S. mattress producers. The participating companies accounted for 68.8% of the mattress units shipped and 77.4% of the wholesale market revenue for mattresses sold in 2016. For adjustable foundation statistics, the participating companies accounted for 96.7% of units and 96.3% of wholesale revenue for adjustables sold in 2016.

In a newly released forecast for 2018 and 2019, ISPA expects gains in both unit shipments and wholesale values of mattresses.

For 2018, the forecast shows a 3.5% increase in the value of mattress shipments and a 1.5% increase in units shipped. For 2019, the forecast shows a 4% increase in the value of mattress shipments and a 2% increase in units shipped.

The forecast is based in part on an economic analysis prepared by the University of Michigan, and input from the ISPA Statistics Committee. The forecast is published two or three times a year depending on market conditions.