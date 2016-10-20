MATTRESS INDUSTRY NEWS RELEASE

News release written by Gold Bond and published, unedited, by Sleep Savvy

Gold Bond launches social media contest at High Point Market

Prizes include premium futon and floor sample

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2016 – Independent, family-owned Gold Bond Mattress, is getting social at the 2016 High Point Furniture Market this year through an interactive program.

During the High Point Furniture Market, which runs Oct. 22-26, Gold Bond will be hosting a social media contest in its showroom, located at M-610 of the International Home Furnishings Center. Visitors to the showroom will have the chance to win many fun prizes. In order to be considered for entry, participants must follow Gold Bond on either of the company’s social media platforms including Facebook or Twitter.

After showing proof of follow, participants will be able to spin the Gold Bond prize wheel. Possible winnings will include a golden chocolate bar, a floor sample, 10 percent off a future order or a custom-branded Gold Bond portable phone charger. Participants who land on the golden chocolate bar have the opportunity to “Scratch & Win” a futon. Playing into the Gold Bond brand, each golden chocolate bar will have a scratch-off section that reveals either “winner” or “maybe next time.” The lucky holders of a “winning” golden bar will be entered to win a premium Gold Bond futon. The winner of the futon will be chosen randomly at the close of market and contacted via social media to claim their prize.

“We’ve been taking steps to increase our online presence, and social media adds a new platform to help us reach our target audience, engaging our retailers at market is an added bonus,” said Skip Naboicheck, vice president of sales for Gold Bond.

Founded in 1899, Gold Bond is one of the nation’s largest family-operated independent mattress, specialty sleep and futon manufacturers. The company is a leader in mattress manufacturing techniques and more than a century of experience bring product innovations, high manufacturing standards and executive leadership to the industry. Gold Bond products incorporate the latest comfort technologies in their futons and mattresses, such as Talalay Latex, encased coils and visco-elastic memory foam.

Gold Bond currently ships to 40 states and five countries, and its products are available at more than 500 retail showrooms. For more information, visit www.goldbondmattress.com.

Contact:

Kristi Delahanty

Steinreich Communications

(212) 491-1600

kdelahanty@scompr.com

###