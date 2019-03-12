Mature Employees Wanted

In a tight job market, consider hiring workers at or past retirement age. You’ll be surprised by the strengths they bring

Are you looking for enthusiastic employees who are creative and innovative? Nope, we’re not talking about millennials; we’re referring to their parents and grandparents — baby boomers. Although Generation Y is the largest demographic group, their growth in the workplace is being outpaced by those ages 65-plus. And this has its advantages, according to a Dec. 7 article by Deloitte, a professional services network based in London.

First the stats: The U.S. labor market is projected to grow at an average rate of 0.6% a year between 2016 and 2026, the article said. However, the labor participation rate is expected to grow 4.2% each year for 65 to 74 year olds and by 6.7% annually for those 75-plus. Eighty-five percent of baby boomers plan to continue working into their 70s or 80s, whether by choice or need, the article said.

“This trend is tilting overall workforce demographics toward the high end of the age spectrum, and the impacts of the aging workforce can already be seen at the individual, organizational and societal level,” according to Deloitte.

For managers, having an older workforce comes with some advantages. Deloitte listed some benefits mature workers bring to the workplace: