McRoskey Mattress Earns Placement at Luxury Retailer Long’s Bedding

Fourth-generation Long’s Bedding & Interiors in New York now offers McRoskey mattresses.

McRoskey mattress has its first Manhattan placement at Long’s Bedding & Interiors, a fourth-generation bedding retailer located on New York’s Upper East Side.

Owner Terri Long chose four McRoskey products for the showroom ranging in price from $7,000 to $14,000 retail, as well as one AirFlex mattress.

“We value quality construction and craftsmanship, natural materials and two-sided mattresses, all of which describes McRoskey,” Long said. “When I experienced the new handmade, hand-tufted, made-in-America products . . . I knew they were absolutely the right design for our customers.”

A family business since 1911, Long’s is known for boutique brands that combine old world craftsmanship and contemporary comfort in a range of choices curated to suit everyone, from the budget conscious to the luxuriously indulgent, with quality and value at every price point, according to the news release.

As part of her decision process, Long viewed the products in the McRoskey San Francisco flagship store. Both family-owned companies have similar histories. “It’s nothing like dealing with the big conglomerates,” she said. “With McCroskey, we are dealing with like-minded people. Both of us are equally invested in quality, service and value for our customers.”

The McRoskey brand is an ideal fit for Long’s because the retailer already has a built-in network of contacts, interior designers and repeat customers who seek high quality and are willing to pay more, according to Jon Leonard, national sales director of the Fresno, California-based mattress manufacturer.

“Terri was really committed to the process,” Leonard said. “She brought one of their salespeople to San Francisco with her, and they really focused on finding beds that perfectly meshed with their existing floor in terms of feel and price point, as though they were fitting pieces into a jigsaw puzzle. They were incredibly careful and deliberate.”

The Long’s placement marks the first time the McRoskey brand has been available in the state of New York.