McRoskey Signs Partnership With Williams Sonoma Home

The McRoskey Modern collection is floored in Williams Sonoma Home.

Fresno, California-based McRoskey Mattress Works has signed a deal for its first national partnership with multi-channel specialty retailer Williams Sonoma Home.

The McRoskey Modern collection has made its debut as the only mattress brand sold in the retailer’s San Francisco Post Street, Sonoma, Calabasas and New York Columbus Circle Williams Sonoma stores. McRoskey and the boutique-style AirFlex brand also are available for purchase online at Williams-Sonoma.com.

“We are thrilled to partner with Williams Sonoma, the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer,” said Rion Morgenstern, chief executive officer of McRoskey Mattress Works. “Since we acquired the iconic McRoskey brand in late 2018, it has been our goal to secure placement with a well-respected national retailer like Williams Sonoma. They are one of America’s most trusted companies and their reputation for upscale, curated brands, along with their commitment to industry-leading sustainable business practices, aligns perfectly with McRoskey Mattress Works’ ethos. This is a game changer for the McRoskey and AirFlex brands.”

Encompassing mattresses built by a team of artisans in a 25,000-square-foot factory in Fresno, California, McRoskey is an American-made, high-end line of mattresses with a 120-year heritage, according to the press release.

The McRoskey Modern collection includes four models — Sunset, Hayes Valley, Cole Valley and Pacific Heights — featuring natural construction built on a conforming, proprietary pocketed-coil system. The line is made with layers of breathable materials including fine-combed cashmere, alpaca fleece, horsehair, hand-teased wool, sustainable Supima cotton and natural Talalay latex. The mattresses are paired with a box-spring available in 6-, 8- and 11-inch heights. Prices range from $6,500 to $18,000.

Inspired by a heritage design originally developed by Edward McRoskey, founder of the San Francisco luxury brand, McRoskey, in 1925, AirFlex is created around the concept of understated luxury and offers support, cooling benefits and a durability story, according to the news release.

These qualities are achieved through a combination of unique coil configurations, breathable materials and a mirrored mattress construction. The three-model line of dual-sided mattresses include Borrego, Dunsmuir and Iverness, all available in gentle and firm, and targeted toward consumers who are looking for hand-crafted beds with natural materials. All three include GOTS-certified organic wool and rayon. The collection is designed to work with platform bed bases, box springs or adjustable bed bases. AirFlex is offered in queen, Eastern King and California King sizes. Retail prices span $2,499–$3,999.