Mlily Enters Juvenile Bedding



New Jama juvenile mattresses from Mlily are designed with colorful kid appeal.

Mlily USA in Knoxville, Tennessee, part of Rugao, China-based Healthcare Co. Ltd., has introduced a juvenile sleep line for children ages 3 and up. The Jama collection includes two mattresses and an adjustable pillow. The mattresses have playful colors and are packaged with a mattress protector.

“We see great growth opportunity in the juvenile sleep products segment, and Jama will complement the balance of our Mlily product selection to give retailers a full sleep program for all family members,” said Stephen Chen, Mlily USA president. “Our design team has taken into account safety requirements for mattress use with bunk beds, trundles and bed rails so that parents can rest assured that their children are sleeping safely.”

The beds are available in 5-inch and 7-inch twin or full sizes and, depending on the model, and use foam, memory foam and gel memory foam. Prices range from $399 to $699.