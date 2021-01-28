Mlily Opens New U.S. Warehouse

Mattress and pillow producer Mlily USA has opened a 115,000-square-foot distribution center in Andersonville, Tennessee, replacing a nearby site in Loudon, Tennessee.

“Our growth plan for the next three years is ambitious and to maintain our trajectory, we need efficient, well-run facilities to effectively manage our expansion,” said Mlily President Stephen Chen. “This facility is just the latest investment in the U.S. that will enhance our service to retailers and their customers. It’s important that we provide our customers more ways to service consumers and the addition of this new center will allow us to operate more efficiently and improve the overall customer experience with quicker delivery.”

Mlily, which is owned by Healthcare Co. Ltd. in Rugao, China, has five U.S. warehouses. The Andersonville location employs 25, including employees from the previous Loudon facility. Mlily’s other warehouses are in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Dallas; Los Angeles; and Seattle.