Mlily USA Adds Warehouse to Accommodate Growth

Mlily USA, a mattress and pillow producer with headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee, has increased its warehouse space in Arizona to meet its growing customer needs as the company continues to expand its footprint.

“Our business is constantly growing,” said Glenn Kobylarczyk, executive vice president. “Even as reports say retail door swings have slowed in some areas, we are still getting new and existing customers asking what we have in stock because Mlily products are made and merchandised to drive traffic and turn at retail.”

This latest addition of 60,000 square feet in Glendale, Arizona, allows Mlily to increase coverage and speed of delivery to more western and northwestern markets, while its Tennessee hub continues to service central, eastern and southern territories. The additional warehouse space also provides Mlily customers in the expanding west and southwest regions better guaranteed freight rates.

Kobylarczyk added that the company has made significant investments in its three U.S. production facilities and six warehousing locations to support increased capacity over the past 18 months as part of its strategic plan.

During the past three years, this plan has included opening a 650,000-square-foot factory in Winnsboro, South Carolina, the company’s first U.S. factory, as well as a 1.25-million-square-foot facility in Glendale. That’s not to mention a 644,000-square-foot factory in Goodyear, Arizona, and a 300,000-square-foot factory in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

“Despite supply chain challenges and increased costs in materials and transportation, the Mlily leadership team committed to and executed on a variety of things to position us well for the future,” he said. “That’s critical for retailers who want and need an established and reliable partner during uncertain market conditions.”