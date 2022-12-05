Mlily USA Co-Creates New Products with ICA

Mlily USA and the International Chiropractors Association kicked off the co-development phase of their partnership when they recently met at the mattress manufacturer’s flagship factory to design new sleep products.

During the inaugural event at the Winnsboro, South Carolina, factory, Dr. Joe Betz and Dr. Don Hirsh of the ICA toured the 650,000-square-foot facility and viewed the production and testing of mattresses. They also consulted about proper standing and sleeping posture to address some of the most common issues related to spinal alignment and sleep quality.

“The most common complaint in America in visits to medical doctors and chiropractors are low back, neck and shoulder pain, and if the bed is designed properly for the patient, that alone can make a significant difference to mitigate their issues,” said Dr. Hirsh.

Dr. Betz added that he believes Mlily, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, has a distinct advantage over other mattress manufacturers, thanks to its vertically integrated U.S. operations.

“It comes down to their ability to manufacture and pour their own foam and make exactly what they need . . . combined with the way that the ICA wants,” Betz said. “Mlily also makes their own coils here in the U.S.A., and they have good quality control to stand the test of time.”

​A short video capturing the collaboration event is available on the Mlily website at https://mlilyusa.com/retailer/.

Signed earlier this year, the long-term development partnership with the ICA is vital to Mlily’s innovation initiative as the company heads into 2023 and the next phase of its strategic growth plan. Mlily expects to introduce new co-developed products early next year.