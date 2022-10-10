MLILY USA Packs and Backs Value In New Hybrids and Accessories

New mattress collections and adjustable base debuting in High Point focused on retailer and consumer value and benefits.

High Point Market News Release

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (October 10, 2022) – MLILY USA will feature its newest mattresses and accessories at the upcoming High Point Market highlighting its focus on retailer and consumer need for value and preference for easy-to-understand sleeper benefits.

The fall market introductions include the all-new ChiroPro hybrid mattress, a value-driven hybrid line, and a heavy-duty platform bed frame with no-tool assembly. Company officials said the new products were thoughtfully developed to give retailers the most robust combination of quality and value-driven products, better margins, and merchandising flexibility.

“The ChiroPro and value-driven lines are in production in our US facilities following a successful debut at the Las Vegas Summer Market. A top priority for Mlily is our relationship with retailers, and we’ve created programs that can help them drive traffic year-round and merchandise that meet the needs of different types of consumers and budgets,” said Glenn Kobylarcyzk, executive vice president.

The headlined introduction at Mlily is the ChiroPro hybrid collection, endorsed by the International Chripractors Association (ICA). As its name suggests, ChiroPro is designed to provide optimum support for back health, addressing the common complaints from consumers about back pain caused by an old or poor-quality mattress.

Offered in firm and plush feels, the 13-inch ChiroPro mattress is constructed with multiple comfort and support layers, including gel and soft flex foams and an individual, pocketed coil unit that conforms to the body and promotes natural airflow. The plush model features a three-zoned coil unit that provides different levels of support to the head and shoulders, hips, and legs.

The new value hybrid line is offered in 9, 11, and 13-inch heights. Each provides a graphene technology fabric cover to draw heat away from the sleeper for better all-night temperature regulation, gel memory foam, and an individual pocketed spring unit.

Also new is a modern look for the Essential Plus collection with a refreshed cover. The Essential Plus is an all-foam line offered in three profiles featuring memory foam designed to adapt to the body and aid in temperature regulation for rejuvenating sleep.

The heavy-duty platform bed frame is made of durable steel. Designed for no-tool assembly, this foundation eliminates the need for a box spring while giving ample under-bed storage space. It features safe rounded corners, multiple support legs, and non-slip tape to keep the mattress in place. It is available in Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, and California King sizes.

Mlily is located on the first floor of Plaza Suites, space 542, and will welcome guests October 22-26.

About Mlily

With you every sleep of the way. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., MLILY USA is a key supplier of mattresses, pillows and sleep accessories to the North American bedding market. With a global network of state-of-the-art factories and warehouses spanning more than seven million square feet in Tennessee, South Carolina, Arizona, China, Thailand and Serbia, the company’s quality products are sold worldwide. In the U.S., MLILY has an exclusive partnership with the International Chiropractors Association to design and market bedding products based on clinical research and manufacturing excellence. MLILY also holds a unique global strategic partnership with Manchester United, the leading sports brand and popular soccer team located in the United Kingdom, to deliver rejuvenating sleep products for enhanced physical performance.