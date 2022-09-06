Mlily USA Releases Free Social Media Guide for Retailers

Mlily USA is providing retail partners a complimentary social media guide designed to help users of any experience level enhance their social media presence and marketing efforts.

From beginners to advanced users, retailers can enhance their social media efforts through Mlily USA’s new guide.

The guide is an interactive PDF that can be accessed and downloaded through the Mlily partner portal. It offers step-by-step instructions for setting up a social media profile, creating and sharing posts, and tagging. The guide covers four of the most widely used social media and commerce platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

“Social media is an essential part of retail businesses to reach a vast audience, increase brand awareness and attract new customers,” said Ryan Farber, vice president of marketing for the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company. “Our primary goal with the social media guide is to support our retailers and meet them where they are. When it comes to social media, most of us, from novice to expert, can use support because it evolves quickly, and every channel has its own set of features and nuances.”

The guide further supports retail partners with a comprehensive section on brand terminology, materials, technology, and access to additional resources such as product information and visual assets.

Farber said the idea and need for the guide became apparent as the sales and marketing teams were conversing more with retail partners on social media from the basics to how to use it more effectively for their businesses.