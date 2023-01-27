MLILY USA: Spinal Health and Education Key to Successful Mattress Sales

NEWS RELEASE | VEGAS 2023

Mattress manufacturer shares important facts on impact of spinal alignment and sleep to prevent health issues.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 16, 2023) – Good health is often part of New Year’s wishes and resolutions, and MLILY USA wants to help mattress retailers sell good health as part of better business strategy.

Educating retailers and consumers on sleep and back health is a focus for the mattress manufacturer this year and at the upcoming Las Vegas Market, as Mlily promotes a better understanding of how spinal alignment and quality sleep can prevent other health problems.

“With retail traffic down, every sales message and conversation, whether it’s in-person or through marketing materials, becomes that much more important,” said Glenn Kobylarczyk., executive vice president. “By now we all know sleep is important. We’re focusing on how you sleep – the position of your body, specifically your back, and how it impacts other aspects of your health.”

Partnered with the International Chiropractors Assn., Mlily is sharing with retailers, important clinical facts from on the impact of spinal alignment, such as:

Back pain is the #1 reason for physical pain reported in the U.S.

About 100 million Americans suffer from back pain every year

Spine health is the #1 job-related disability issue

People with back pain are four times more likely to have clinical depression

Proper spinal alignment during sleep is a key focus to mitigate or eliminate back pain

Symptoms of spinal misalignment include stomach or digestive pain, disruption in function of the nerves, muscles, ligaments, and tendons

“If we truly want to help people sleep and feel better, then we need to talk about the clinically proven causes that keep them from that. Our goal is to present actionable information and properly fit the customer with a sleep system for healthy spine that can prevent more serious health issues,” said Kobylarczyk.

Mlily’s product assortment and price points make it possible for retailers to build an affordable, quality sleep system for customers while making healthy margins for the retailer, he added.

Mlily USA will be at the Las Vegas Market in B-900, Jan. 29-Feb. 2.

