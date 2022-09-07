More Than 100 Retailers Join BIA’s Harvest Green Program

Bedding Industries of America is growing its Harvest Green mattress line through an omnichannel program for retailers across the country. BIA has carved out exclusive territories for major retailers, while expanding the program with more than 100 retail partnerships throughout the country.

The new Harvest line by BIA is designed to empower bricks-and-mortar retailers to sell online.

The all-natural bed-in-a-box program offers consumers a simplified purchasing process. Likewise, retailers receive specific territories where they earn revenue on sales from all online purchases of Harvest mattresses. In return, they must display two mattresses and toppers on their sales floor. As retailer interest for the program grows, BIA has reserved additional territories for future retail partners.

BIA’s goal for Harvest is to use online advertising to drive consumers to a local retailer — lowering returns and creating a positive relationship between consumers and retailers. Harvest creates a new sales funnel: consumers locate a nearby Harvest retailer, browse through a selection of mattresses online, and then make an appointment to visit the closest Harvest retailer.

This allows the brand to create a community of retail partners who are incentivized to help each other in “harvesting” a new type of flywheel: the more retail partners advertise locally, the more visitors on the web, the more consumers are driven to local partners, and the more successful the entire group of partners becomes.

“It’s working. Brick-and-mortar retailers have been searching for ways to continue driving traffic to their stores, while also having an online presence in this niche, all-natural category. This allows them to kill two birds with one stone,” said Stuart Carlitz, president and CEO of the North Brunswick, New Jersey-based company.

“The Harvest program was designed to drive traffic to brick-and-mortar retailers of all sizes all over the country, which want to increase their sales and online presence, while also assuring they provide their customers with the healthiest sleeping options on the market,” he continued. “It’s a mutually beneficial partnership. We are happy to see that we are getting larger and small retailers alike who are joining this program.”

All Harvest mattresses are made in the U.S. without synthetic foams, chemical fire retardants, dangerous pesticides, volatile organic compounds or gases, according to the news release. The mattresses are crafted using 100-percent natural latex harvested from pure rubber sap from Hevea Brasiliensis trees in Asia.

Made with certified organic Dunlop latex, wool and cotton — as well as a green pressure relief coil system — the 11 models in the Harvest line are Greenguard Gold certified. Using the same all-natural latex, Harvest also offers two types of mattress toppers – Green and Vega.