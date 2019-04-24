More Than a Mattress

Want to express your appreciation to shoppers? Thoughtful leave-behind gifts will make a lasting impression with your customers

“You get a car! And you get a car! And you get a car!” Oprah Winfrey made a lasting impression on her daytime talk show audience on the day she doled out all those new vehicles. Heck, she made an impression far beyond her TV studio, as her exuberant announcement instantly turned into a meme.

We don’t expect you to shower shoppers with presents as lavish as those Oprah can give, but your customers will appreciate tokens of your gratitude for their business.

To make your own lasting impression, we suggest tucking a few considerate and useful items into a small gift bag to leave at the time of delivery. Your delivery team can present the gift bag directly to your customer or leave it on the newly setup mattress — either way, your customers will remember your thoughtfulness. If you’re e-commerce only, tuck a gift packet into the delivery box. One Sleep Savvy editor regularly orders from an e-commerce company that always includes fun, on-brand stickers, magnets, postcards and other unexpected items in every package.

But before we start the list of great gift ideas, we need to give our standard caveat: Sleep Savvy doesn’t recommend offering a pillow and other sleep accessory as “a free gift with purchase,” believing it devalues the products in the minds of consumers and reduces your opportunities for important ticket-building sales.

Now, for the fun stuff.

These treats are sure to delight