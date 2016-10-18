Consumer Tips on How to Move a Mattress

NEWS RELEASE

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – Oct. 17, 2016)–Ferguson Moving & Storage, a Vancouver moving company, has just released a blog that addresses one of the most difficult aspects of moving-the mattress. For more information, go to: How to move a mattress.

Large pieces, such as mattresses, are hard to handle and grasp. Whether it’s curving around tight corners or moving up a narrow stairway, each step can be a struggle. However, a little planning can go a long way to making the job easier.

According to the blog, the first thing to do is to prep the mattress. Clean it using a professional cleaner or steaming service. Next, it’s vital to protect the freshly cleaned mattress from damage. Wrap it in blankets, plastic, sheets, or even shower curtains. Something that’s moisture resistant is generally best. Many moving companies use special water-resistant sheets for protection.

If the mattress has nothing to grab, it’s important to create some makeshift handles for easier movement. Tie plastic straps, thick rope, or bungee cords around the mattress. Consider using a single strap method under one side of the mattress, as demonstrated in this video: How to move a mattress the easy way.

Then it’s time to decide on transportation. Without a professional moving company, options may be limited. Is there someone who owns a large vehicle like an SUV? In a pinch, it’s possible to tie a mattress to the roof of a car, but this is generally unadvisable unless the weather is dry-and there’s no possibility of the cargo shaking loose and falling into traffic.

Other points in mentioned in the article include roll packing, dismantling the box spring, and moving the mattress inside the home.

For anyone who decides to opt for a new bed, the blog also contains a handy link on mattress recycling: Vancouver Movers: Info on Recycling Your Mattress Before Your Move

As a Vancouver moving company, Ferguson Moving & Storage can assist with moving large and ungainly pieces of furniture-including mattresses. Learn more about their services or get an estimate by contacting 604-922-9391.

