MRC concludes first industrywide survey

Survey responses offer suggestions for improving recycling access, communica tions

The Mattress Recycling Council received 165 responses to its first industry survey, which it conducted last summer. The retailers that participated helped the nonprofit organization understand how MRC is perceived and how it can better communicate to this segment of the industry.

“With all the Bye Bye Mattress programs fully operational in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island, it was time to evaluate how well we’ve been reaching retailers, gauge their awareness and get their initial impression of our customer service,” said Amanda Wall, MRC marketing and communications manager. “For those not based in these states, we were curious about their attitudes toward how their products are disposed of and if there was growing concern about environmental impact. We can’t draw definite conclusions without further research.”

Feedback provided through the survey will help improve recycling access and be used to update consumer-education materials. New posters will debut this month in Rhode Island, followed by California and Connecticut in January 2018. MRC plans to conduct a similar industry survey effort in the summer of 2018.