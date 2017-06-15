MRC expands public education

Recycling program launches interactive booth tour in California

The Mattress Recycling Council recently launched an interactive booth tour in California to further reach and educate consumers about its Bye Bye Mattress program and the benefits of recycling.

Activities are fun for all ages: a maze, matching game and computer challenge to save as many mattresses from the landfill as possible in one minute. There also is the opportunity to take a mattress-recycling pledge and receive a commemorative photo.

The booth debuted in Santa Barbara during April’s Earth Day weekend and will include a stop July 22 at the Cypress Community Festival in Cypress. The booth will make its final stop Aug. 25-27 at the Anaheim Home and Garden Show. The tour has the potential to reach as many as 200,000 people.

“For the first time, MRC gets to interact with the public and truly get a sense of how aware they are of the program and what they think of it,” said Amanda Wall, MRC’s marketing manager. “So far, we’ve had an overwhelming amount of positive comments, and we are encouraged by what we are learning in our conversations with the public.”

The booth tour began on the heels of MRC’s major paid advertising campaigns that included print and radio, as well as broadcast and cable television. The TV and radio spots titled “Sandman” feature a depiction of the nomadic character who visits a restless sleeper. “It’s not my fault,” the Sandman says, implying that it’s time to let the old mattress go. Meanwhile, the spouse is sleeping soundly because she already knows what to do with it— recycle it.