The Mattress Recycling Council, which operates Connecticut and Rhode Island’s Bye Bye Mattress recycling programs, has hired Kate Caddy as Northeast program coordinator.

She replaces Justine Fallon, who recently was promoted to MRC’s operations manager.

Based in Connecticut, Caddy serves as the primary point of contact for Connecticut and Rhode Island collection sites and recycling participants. She is responsible for a variety of program tasks, including working with recyclers and haulers, expanding the mattress recycling collection network, and conducting public outreach and education about recycling.

Previously, Caddy worked for five years in quality and regulatory affairs for Henkel Corp. and spent more than two years in environmental services with several Connecticut-based environmental organizations. Other roles have given her experience ensuring compliance with various domestic and international regulations, remaining current on industrial regulations and conducting various site visits for enforcement and cleanup purposes.

“Kate demonstrates a strong passion for environmental concerns and has robust experience in ensuring law and regulatory compliance on local, state and federal levels,” says Mike O’Donnell, managing director of MRC. “We look forward to expanding the program to more communities throughout Connecticut and Rhode Island.”