MRC Offers Materials and Resources for Retailers

The Mattress Recycling Council offers consumer-education materials and resources for registered retailers at no cost. While stores aren’t required to use them, they are designed to help explain state recycling programs to customers. Included are:

Information cards: These smartphone-sized cards, which can be attached to receipts or invoices, direct customers here for information about the fee and program-related matters.

In-store posters: Available in three sizes, information posters briefly explain recycling laws in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Retailers can download them here.

Recycling locator: MRC has compiled a recycling locator to help consumers find a collection site or recycling facility near their home.

Customer Q&A: MRC also has written a frequently asked questions sheet that can be used by store management and staff to answer questions customers might have about the fee or the recycling program. Print a copy

For more information, contact Amanda Wall, MRC marketing and communications coordinator, at awall@mattressrecyclingcouncil.org.