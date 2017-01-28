Napflix Aids Sleep with Purposefully Dull Videos

Can’t sleep? Napflix to the rescue!

Ordinarily, sleep experts recommend removing screens at least an hour before bedtime. But what if a screen could provide the perfect antidote to insomnia?

According to a Nov. 4 article on Geek.com, Victor Guitérrez de Tena and Francesc Pérez created Napflix.tv, a “Spanish siesta video platform” that finds users “the most silent and sleepy content selection to relax your brain and easily fall asleep.”

Instead of addictive episodes of “Game of Thrones” or “Gilmore Girls” that you might find on Netflix, Napflix showcases purposefully dull videos.

Videos range from documentaries (such as the 1964 “The Wonderful World of Tupperware”) to sports (featuring the 2013 World Chess Final) to relaxing videos (such as three hours of an aquarium fish tank—frankly, your cat might enjoy watching that one with you).

So the next time you find yourself wide-eyed at 3 a.m., fluff up your pillows and watch a little Bob Ross or the World Dog Championships. It might be just what you need.