Naturepedic Launches Chorus Organic Mattress

Chorus incorporates universal comfort and organic design

at an entry level price point

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Naturepedic, manufacturer of certified organic mattresses and sleep accessories for the luxury adult market, will launch the Chorus organic mattress at the 2016 Las Vegas Market. This entry-level mattress is ideal for retailers seeking to offer a quality certified organic mattress model.

The Chorus organic mattress utilizes individually encased 8” coils and 1.5” microcoils for a universal cushion-firm support and superior comfort. The construction of encased coils at the price point of a luxury innerspring model offers superior value to customers with an interest in organic and natural materials and products.

The Chorus is made with certified organic wool batting, certified organic cotton filling, PLA batting made from non-GMO potatoes, and Naturepedic’s signature organic cotton fabrics. The Chorus is third-party certified to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and meets all federal flammability standards without the need for any flame retardant chemicals or flame barriers.

Handcrafted in Naturepedic’s Chagrin Falls, Ohio, factory, the Chorus comes with a twenty year warranty with a Queen model offered at $1999 MSRP.

To learn more about the Chorus and other Naturepedic organic products, visit www.naturepedic.com/chorus-organic-mattress

ABOUT NATUREPEDIC

Naturepedic, based in Chagrin Falls, Ohio, was founded by environmental engineer Barry A. Cik. Naturepedic specializes in the design and manufacturing of certified organic mattresses for adults and children that promote natural and organic materials, fire safety, and overall health and safety.

For more information, visit www.naturepedic.com.

CONTACT: Heidi Baumgart, Marketing Director, Naturepedic, +1-440-384-3025, marketing@naturepedic.com

