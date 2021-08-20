Naturepedic Earns Certification

Naturepedic has become one of two companies to complete certification for the Organic Trade Association’s new organic fraud fighting program.

The Organic Fraud Prevention Solutions program is meant to help companies comply fully with U.S. Department of Agriculture’s regulations.

“At Naturepedic, we believe in and are fully committed to maintaining the integrity of organic standards,” said Barry Cik, Naturepedic founder and technical director. “By taking action to fortify the organic supply chain, we are raising the bar for what it means to be organic, while safeguarding the integrity of our products for the health and well-being of consumers. It was imperative to move forward with joining and completing the OTA’s extensive new program, as we have to do whatever we can to protect the future of organic.”