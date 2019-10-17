Need a Good Laugh?

Entries into Sleep Savvy’s cartoon caption contest are in, and, wow, do we have some hilarious quips and puns in store for you

In the July/August issue of Sleep Savvy, we published this cartoon (see below) and invited readers to write a caption, submit it to the magazine and show off their wit. The staff pored over the submissions, noting how impressed they were with how clever our readers are. Thank you for all your entries and for giving us a laugh! (And thanks to artist Jim Alcock for the idea and the cartoon.) We hope you enjoy the following selection of captions we received.

“Keep your head down, ma’am. We’re under a quack.”

“I have told you for years that mess on your head is best suited for laying eggs!”

“That duck sits upon the nest in your hair and says, ‘What a feather do I raise!’ ”

“Martha, I don’t think that’s what they meant when they told you to switch to a feather pillow.”

“Have you tried counting sheep instead?”

“Got organics on the brain?”

“I think the duck is supposed to go in the pillow … or is it just the feathers?”

Sometimes two heads are not better than one.

“I guess I’ll wait on the goose first because we all know the goose came before the egg.”

“I promise you, ma’am, that is not your other pet goose stuffed inside your pillow.”

“You are definitely not the goose that laid the golden egg.”

“It’s obvious you’re a quack head and need some rest.”

A bird in hand is better than being bushed.

“You look bushed. Have you lost your golden goose?”

“Put your head on the down, not the down on your head.”

“You don’t need to quack a duck over your head to find a great pillow!”

“Are you two interested in trying out our feather down mattresses?”

“Are you side or quack sleepers?”

“Say-y-y! Have you done something new with your hair?”

“FOWL! Illegal use of a bird in a mattress store!”

“And you were also looking for a twin-size mattress for your emotional support duck?”

“Ma’am, you’re right, I think the goose needs two pillows!”

“The feathers are supposed to go in the pillow, not on your head.”

“I tried to tell you! If you take his pillow away, he’ll find somewhere else to sleep!”

“You know they make feather pillows?”

RSA: “Where did you get that?”

Customer: “The assisted living home. There are hundreds of them.”

"Are you really at that age to start nesting?"

“Oh, dear! Mother Goose, you’re doing it all backwards!”

Drum Roll, Please …