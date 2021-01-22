Sleep Savvy

For Sleep Products Professionals

Menu
You are here: Home / News / New Book Offers Tips to Brick and Mortar

New Book Offers Tips to Brick and Mortar

by

Mattress industry veterans Mark Kinsley and Mark Quinn have co-authored a book for brick-and-mortar mattress retailers, “Come Back to Bed: Attract More Foot Traffic and Make People Fall in Love With Your Store.” As the title suggests, it’s a guidebook for helping retailers differentiate their retail brand, form lasting customer relationships and drive foot traffic into stores.

“During the pandemic shutdowns, we saw what our towns would look like if independent retail disappears,” Kinsley said. “Many businesses shut their doors for good because they couldn’t weather the storm. My hope is that our book will inspire retailers to go on the offense by offering magical experiences that can’t be found when shopping online.”

Quinn added: “We don’t want businesses to survive; we want them to thrive. The problem for independent retailers is that they have to compete with e-commerce and big-box stores. If you are going toe to toe against those giant budgets, you have to find a way to be unique and stand out, and that’s what our book will help retailers do.”

For more information, check the popular podcasting duo’s website, DosMarcos.co.

Related Content

  • Thomashilfen ThevoRelief Mattress
    Thomashilfen Offers New ThevoRelief Models

    News release Thomashilfen North America to Offer ThevoRelief Models in Consumer-Friendly Softer, Medium and Firm Choices at the Winter Las Vegas Market SEATTLE, WASHINGTON Dec. 4, 2015 – Responding to valuable information from both consumers and mattress retailers, Thomashilfen, North America has expanded its scientifically proven and tested therapeutic bed…

  • woman on pile of mattresses
    Real Simple offers on-point, mattress-shopping advice

    Article has useful tips for buying new bed When consumer magazines advise their readers on buying a new mattress, the editors at Sleep Savvy often hold our breath as we read along: We’ve encountered too many articles that tell consumers foundations are a rip-off and that there’s little difference between…

  • lightbulb head
    6 tips for a more creative retail business

    The 21st-century workplace faces many challenges, including a diverse and multigenerational workforce, limited resources and ineffective leadership. Employees want leaders who recognize their abilities and make them feel valued and respected. They also want a challenging workplace that encourages experimentation. Glenn Llopis, in an article recently posted on Forbes online,…

Filed Under: News