New Book Offers Tips to Brick and Mortar

Mattress industry veterans Mark Kinsley and Mark Quinn have co-authored a book for brick-and-mortar mattress retailers, “Come Back to Bed: Attract More Foot Traffic and Make People Fall in Love With Your Store.” As the title suggests, it’s a guidebook for helping retailers differentiate their retail brand, form lasting customer relationships and drive foot traffic into stores.

“During the pandemic shutdowns, we saw what our towns would look like if independent retail disappears,” Kinsley said. “Many businesses shut their doors for good because they couldn’t weather the storm. My hope is that our book will inspire retailers to go on the offense by offering magical experiences that can’t be found when shopping online.”

Quinn added: “We don’t want businesses to survive; we want them to thrive. The problem for independent retailers is that they have to compete with e-commerce and big-box stores. If you are going toe to toe against those giant budgets, you have to find a way to be unique and stand out, and that’s what our book will help retailers do.”

For more information, check the popular podcasting duo’s website, DosMarcos.co.